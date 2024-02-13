Macquarie Increases Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $128.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Macquarie from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WYNN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.23.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $105.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.25.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,418,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,227,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

