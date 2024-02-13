Macquarie Increases Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $192.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Macquarie from $190.00 to $192.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.93.

NYSE HLT opened at $193.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.92. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $129.86 and a twelve month high of $198.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

