Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading Down 9.1%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.61. 2,278,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 7,016,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 301,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 128,616 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 505,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $982,000. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

