Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LITE. StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lumentum from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.86.
In related news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,785,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 94.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,452,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,416,000 after purchasing an additional 704,662 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after buying an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $29,675,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after buying an additional 405,140 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
