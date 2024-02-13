Lithia Motors (LAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) is set to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Lithia Motors to post earnings of $8.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of LAD stock opened at $310.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $331.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2,113.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 116.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

