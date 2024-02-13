Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 25.5% Lower This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $116.94 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,334,434 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,318,121.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00650734 USD and is up 4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
