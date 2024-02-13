Lindsell Train Ltd Takes Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Lindsell Train Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,897,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,949,000. TKO Group comprises approximately 10.0% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of TKO Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TKO. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.29. The company had a trading volume of 228,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,961. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.24. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $106.16.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

