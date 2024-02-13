Lindsell Train Ltd Has $620.51 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lindsell Train Ltd reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 159,891 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 12.5% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd owned 0.43% of Intuit worth $620,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.67.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock traded down $20.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $636.71. 686,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,710. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.05 and a 52 week high of $662.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $178.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.80, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $617.41 and its 200-day moving average is $557.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

