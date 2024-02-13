Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $17.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.87.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 19.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 20,838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 9.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter valued at $308,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

