Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.87.

Shares of LSPD opened at $13.83 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 361,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,297,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,232,000 after buying an additional 627,796 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,317,000 after buying an additional 1,058,320 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

