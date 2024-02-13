LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Short Interest Update

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 1,480.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

LifeMD Trading Up 1.3 %

LFMDP stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

LifeMD Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.5547 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

