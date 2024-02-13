LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.88

Shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 3595022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of LianBio from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LianBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of LianBio from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

LianBio Stock Up 17.8 %

The company has a market cap of $514.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that LianBio will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIAN. 22NW LP increased its position in LianBio by 1,466.1% during the third quarter. 22NW LP now owns 2,211,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,455 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of LianBio by 32.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,822,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 695,979 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of LianBio in the first quarter worth about $1,980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LianBio by 417.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 254,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LianBio by 348.9% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 252,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

LianBio Company Profile

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

Further Reading

