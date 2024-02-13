LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.88

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 3595022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIAN shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on LianBio from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered LianBio from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered LianBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

LianBio Stock Up 17.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that LianBio will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LianBio by 1.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of LianBio by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LianBio by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LianBio by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

