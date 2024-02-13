Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $114.56, but opened at $119.65. Leidos shares last traded at $120.48, with a volume of 341,637 shares trading hands.

The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,553,976,000 after buying an additional 2,552,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $202,191,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 320.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after buying an additional 949,955 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 36.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,687,000 after buying an additional 479,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 3,864.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 420,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,220,000 after buying an additional 410,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.59 and its 200-day moving average is $101.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

