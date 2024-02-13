Leerink Partnrs Downgrades Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) to Market Perform

Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SYBX. Chardan Capital cut Synlogic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Synlogic from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of SYBX opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $13.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter worth $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 73,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

