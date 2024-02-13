Lee Financial Co Takes $436,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.29. The company had a trading volume of 845,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $70.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average is $60.43. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FAST

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,031 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.