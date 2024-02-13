Lee Financial Co Sells 437 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lee Financial Co lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $2,006,000. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17.3% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in American Tower by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.47. 362,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,537. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

