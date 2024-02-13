Lee Financial Co Sells 429 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Lee Financial Co reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 1,097,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,265,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $801,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 91,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.20. 401,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

