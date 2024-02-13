Lee Financial Co Sells 19,520 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Lee Financial Co lowered its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,520 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,202,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,793,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,412,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $98.46. 83,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,874. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.49 and its 200-day moving average is $97.62. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.