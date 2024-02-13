Lee Financial Co Sells 184 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lee Financial Co lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.1% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $5.08 on Tuesday, reaching $430.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,680,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,954,383. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $439.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.76.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.