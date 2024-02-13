Lee Financial Co Sells 10,382 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lee Financial Co lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,324,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,189,646. The stock has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.96. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

