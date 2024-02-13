Lee Financial Co Reduces Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lee Financial Co decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $418.12. 318,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,393. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.67. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $319.23 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The company has a market capitalization of $202.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.14.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

