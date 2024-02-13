Lee Financial Co Lowers Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lee Financial Co decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $727,713,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $273,243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,698,000 after buying an additional 1,643,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,561,000 after buying an additional 1,525,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $137,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.08. 191,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,425. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $129.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.