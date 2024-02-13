Lee Financial Co Has $2.28 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Lee Financial Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,259 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 0.4% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

MTUM stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,086 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

