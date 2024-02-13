Lee Financial Co Cuts Stock Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Lee Financial Co reduced its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co owned about 0.07% of Compass Diversified worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CODI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 216.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 142,751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 66.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 310,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,380,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 25.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 609,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after buying an additional 124,873 shares during the period. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Compass Diversified news, insider James Bottiglieri purchased 5,123 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $109,632.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,843.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elias Sabo bought 30,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $663,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 615,549 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,632.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Bottiglieri purchased 5,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $109,632.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,843.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 75,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,632 and sold 51,218 shares valued at $1,214,774. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 3.3 %

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

CODI stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.16. 55,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.37 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $23.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 370.38%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Further Reading

