Lee Financial Co Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,065 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.9% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,087,000 after purchasing an additional 148,117 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,335,000 after purchasing an additional 645,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,727,000 after purchasing an additional 775,225 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.92. The stock had a trading volume of 949,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,711. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $82.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.