Lakeland Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Lakeland Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $132.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAKE. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 30.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 241,376 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 20.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 514,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 88,535 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 785.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 57,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 51,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 32,311 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

