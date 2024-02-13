L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Raised to $245.00 at Citigroup

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

NYSE LHX traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.35. The stock had a trading volume of 144,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,533. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.66 and a 200 day moving average of $189.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,898,000 after purchasing an additional 104,323 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,176,000 after acquiring an additional 101,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,171,000 after acquiring an additional 107,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,684,000 after acquiring an additional 47,691 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,104,000 after acquiring an additional 317,953 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

