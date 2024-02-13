Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27 to $0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of +5 to +7% yr/yr or $1.770 billion to $1.804 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Krispy Kreme from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial downgraded Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.85%.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 34.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Further Reading

