Kornit Digital (KRNT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kornit Digital Price Performance
Shares of KRNT opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $919.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 357.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 226.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Kornit Digital Company Profile
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
