Komodo Market Cap Achieves $38.57 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000568 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $38.57 million and $3.60 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00051659 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00041879 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00016002 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

