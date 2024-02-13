Knuff & Co LLC Sells 1,926 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 1.5% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 18.7% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth about $522,000. SWS Partners raised its position in American Tower by 10.0% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 11,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth about $2,006,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $6.56 on Tuesday, reaching $185.21. The company had a trading volume of 813,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a PE ratio of 122.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.14. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

