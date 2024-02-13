Knuff & Co LLC Purchases 14,124 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.3% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $72.14. 8,345,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,335,559. The company has a market capitalization of $183.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

