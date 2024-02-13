Kinross Gold (K) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Kinross Gold to post earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.
Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.7 %
K opened at C$7.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$8.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.19.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Kathleen M. Grandy sold 11,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$85,549.05. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
About Kinross Gold
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.
