Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by SWS Partners

SWS Partners raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.4 %

KMB stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.37. The stock had a trading volume of 491,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,636. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

