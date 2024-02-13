Keyera (KEY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.50 per share for the quarter.

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$32.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.07. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$27.98 and a 12 month high of C$34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.48.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC increased their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.72.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

See Also

