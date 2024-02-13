Keyera (KEY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.50 per share for the quarter.
Keyera Stock Performance
Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$32.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.07. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$27.98 and a 12 month high of C$34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.48.
Keyera Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 158.73%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Keyera Company Profile
Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.
