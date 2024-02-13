KeyCorp Cuts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $186.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $197.00 to $186.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PCTY. Citigroup upped their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.47.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCTY

Paylocity Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $174.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.08 and a 200-day moving average of $176.08. Paylocity has a one year low of $139.40 and a one year high of $230.52. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,622 shares of company stock worth $262,902 over the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Paylocity by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $2,507,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Paylocity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.