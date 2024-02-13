KeyCorp Boosts Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $60.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TPX. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of TPX opened at $51.99 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,468,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,373,000 after purchasing an additional 133,997 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,650 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Browning West LP now owns 11,790,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 57.2% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,441,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,706,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,678,000 after purchasing an additional 253,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

