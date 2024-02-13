Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $23.36

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.36, but opened at $24.55. Kenon shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 4,357 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Kenon alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEN

Kenon Stock Up 5.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported ($3.83) EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 158.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 13.0% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,268,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,040,000 after acquiring an additional 260,835 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kenon by 577.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kenon by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 84,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,403,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Kenon by 143.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 63,374 shares in the last quarter. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kenon

(Get Free Report)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.