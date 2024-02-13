Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $23.36

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.36, but opened at $24.55. Kenon shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 4,357 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEN
Kenon Stock Up 5.3 %
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported ($3.83) EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 158.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 13.0% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,268,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,040,000 after acquiring an additional 260,835 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kenon by 577.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kenon by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 84,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,403,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Kenon by 143.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 63,374 shares in the last quarter. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kenon
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kenon
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Waste Management: Is it a good use of your time?
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Check out these 2 winning semiconductor ETFs with low costs
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- AutoNation stock attracted some sneaky bidders
Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.