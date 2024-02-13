Kellanova (K) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Kellanova (NYSE: K) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/12/2024 – Kellanova had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Kellanova had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Kellanova had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Kellanova was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/9/2024 – Kellanova had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Kellanova is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2024 – Kellanova had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2024 – Kellanova was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.93. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $4,171,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,698,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,668,797.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,956,286. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,184,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth $87,611,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 27.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter worth $51,392,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

