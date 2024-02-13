Kava Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $787.43 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $787.43 million and $19.40 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00081187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00026158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00020303 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000796 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,763 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

