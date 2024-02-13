Karpus Management Inc. Sells 8,748 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $3.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,604. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $250.34. The stock has a market cap of $346.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.