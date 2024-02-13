John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 75,532 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 420,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. 17.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BTO opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

