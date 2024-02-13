Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on February 27th

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Jefferies Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Jefferies Financial Group has a payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE JEF opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

