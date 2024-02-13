Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Up 195.2% in January

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 195.2% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $7.82.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.2655 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Trading of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 375,344 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,692,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 195,196 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 16.6% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,029,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 146,922 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the second quarter worth about $588,000.

(Get Free Report)

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.