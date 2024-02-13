Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Up 195.2% in January

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 195.2% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $7.82.
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.2655 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Trading of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.
Featured Articles
