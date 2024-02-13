Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Holdings Boosted by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1,108.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,675 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 14.7% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $36,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth $8,841,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 259.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 477,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after buying an additional 345,073 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 154.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 572,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 347,057 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,950. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

