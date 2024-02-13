iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stock Position Increased by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth $411,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,729,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 93,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 409.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $56.47. 281,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,442. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.28.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

