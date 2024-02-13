iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Stake Lowered by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $17,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IAK traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.29. 27,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,911. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.61. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.50. The firm has a market cap of $434.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

