iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,409,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227,687 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $71,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 435,731 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.58. 563,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,448. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.