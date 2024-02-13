iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

